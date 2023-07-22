The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .279 with 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 92nd in on base percentage, and 112th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 71.1% of his 90 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.9% of them.

Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (5.6%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Meneses has driven home a run in 34 games this season (37.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (34.4%), including four games with multiple runs (4.4%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .291 AVG .267 .333 OBP .311 .429 SLG .361 16 XBH 13 4 HR 2 25 RBI 25 39/12 K/BB 41/12 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings