Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (batting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .257 with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 90 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.4% of them.
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (16.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season (40 of 90), with two or more runs nine times (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.246
|AVG
|.268
|.328
|OBP
|.339
|.444
|SLG
|.518
|23
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|28
|38/16
|K/BB
|41/15
|1
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.32 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.32), 14th in WHIP (1.090), and 24th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.