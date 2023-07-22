Austin Riley rides a four-game homer streak into the Atlanta Braves' (63-33) game against the Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at American Family Field.

The probable starters are Allan Winans for the Braves and Adrian Houser (3-2) for the Brewers.

Braves vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.79 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Allan Winans

Winans has been named the starter for the Braves and will make his first start this season.

The 27-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser (3-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 30-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .296 to his opponents.

Houser has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Houser will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

In three of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

