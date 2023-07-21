The San Francisco Giants (54-43) visit the Washington Nationals (38-58) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday, in an outing between a pair of teams on losing streaks. The Giants have dropped two games in a row, and the Nationals two straight.

The Giants will give the nod to Alex Wood (4-3, 4.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (2-5, 5.11 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wood - SF (4-3, 4.53 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (2-5, 5.11 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 61 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.11, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.

Irvin has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Irvin will try to collect his eighth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Jake Irvin vs. Giants

He meets a Giants offense that ranks 13th in the league with 451 total runs scored while batting .244 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .402 slugging percentage (18th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 113 home runs (13th in the league).

Head-to-head against the Giants this season, Irvin has thrown 6 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run on four hits, while striking out five.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Wood

The Giants' Wood (4-3) will make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.53 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .261 in 14 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, Wood has not yet earned a quality start.

In 10 starts, Wood has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 3.8 frames per outing.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.