Player prop bet options for Lane Thomas and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 51 RBI (110 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a .289/.337/.482 slash line so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 16 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI (87 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashed .259/.334/.485 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Wood Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Wood Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Alex Wood (4-3) for his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, Wood has not yet earned a quality start.

Wood has made four starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 3.8 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Wood Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jul. 16 3.2 5 1 1 1 3 vs. Rockies Jul. 8 5.0 3 0 0 3 1 at Mets Jul. 2 1.2 2 5 4 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 27 5.0 5 0 0 7 0 vs. Padres Jun. 22 3.1 4 6 6 2 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jake Irvin's player props with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.