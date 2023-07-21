Michael Chavis Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Chavis is available when the Washington Nationals battle Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 15 against the Cardinals) he went 1-for-3 with a double.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .255.
- Chavis has had a base hit in 12 of 19 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Chavis has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored a run in five of 19 games so far this season.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|.200
|AVG
|.290
|.200
|OBP
|.353
|.200
|SLG
|.419
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|2
|7/0
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Wood (4-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.53 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.53 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .261 to opposing batters.
