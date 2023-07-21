Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Friday, Luis Garcia (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Cubs.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .266 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 61.6% of his games this season (53 of 86), with at least two hits 29 times (33.7%).
- In 5.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 32.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (36.0%), including nine multi-run games (10.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.262
|AVG
|.269
|.291
|OBP
|.310
|.390
|SLG
|.351
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|25
|16/8
|K/BB
|27/12
|3
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wood (4-3 with a 4.53 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.