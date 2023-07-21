On Friday, Lane Thomas (.234 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has an OPS of .819, fueled by an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .482. All three of those stats are tops among Washington hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Thomas has recorded a hit in 74 of 95 games this season (77.9%), including 30 multi-hit games (31.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 95), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has driven in a run in 36 games this year (37.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (12.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 51 games this season (53.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .315 AVG .266 .349 OBP .327 .541 SLG .427 24 XBH 17 8 HR 7 30 RBI 21 40/9 K/BB 66/15 7 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings