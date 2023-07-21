On Friday, Joey Meneses (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .279 with 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 113th in the league in slugging.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 63 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

In 5.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 33 games this year (37.1%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 31 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .291 AVG .267 .330 OBP .311 .425 SLG .361 15 XBH 13 4 HR 2 24 RBI 25 39/11 K/BB 41/12 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings