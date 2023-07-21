Men's Hamburg European Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The eight matches today in the Hamburg European Open qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 89-ranked Pavel Kotov competing against No. 159 Jozef Kovalik.
Hamburg European Open Info
- Tournament: Hamburg European Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: July 22
- TV Channel:
- Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh
- Location: Hamburg, Germany
- Court Surface: Clay
Who will win the Hamburg European Open?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Kimmer Coppejans vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|4:30 AM ET
|Tirante (-130)
|Coppejans (-105)
|Cristian Garin vs. Marko Topo
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|4:30 AM ET
|Garin (-300)
|Topo (+210)
|Elias Ymer vs. Ivan Gakhov
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:50 AM ET
|Ymer (-165)
|Gakhov (+125)
|Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Max Hans Rehberg
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:50 AM ET
|Galan (-650)
|Rehberg (+400)
|Pavel Kotov vs. Jozef Kovalik
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:10 AM ET
|Kotov (-185)
|Kovalik (+135)
|Marvin Moeller vs. Jan Choinski
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:10 AM ET
|Choinski (-300)
|Moeller (+210)
|Renzo Olivo vs. Thiago Monteiro
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|8:30 AM ET
|Monteiro (-450)
|Olivo (+300)
|Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Andrea Collarini
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|8:30 AM ET
|Seyboth Wild (-400)
|Collarini (+270)
