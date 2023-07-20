On Thursday, July 20, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (61-33) host Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (54-42) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +155 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (11-3, 3.74 ERA) vs Zac Gallen - ARI (11-4, 3.14 ERA)

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 53 out of the 81 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 24-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 25 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Austin Riley 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+125) Matt Olson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

