Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (44-50) match up with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (38-57) in the series rubber match at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, July 19. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Nationals have +140 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks - CHC (3-4, 3.72 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Nationals' matchup against the Cubs but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Nationals (+140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to beat the Cubs with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jeimer Candelario hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 25 (55.6%) of those contests.

The Cubs have a record of 5-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total eight times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 86 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (39.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Nationals have won 22 of 49 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Nationals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+210) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.