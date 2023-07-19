How to Watch the Nationals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger will take the field against the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.
Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 84 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 270 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 400 (4.2 per game).
- The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.501 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Trevor Williams (5-5) will make his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.
- He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- In 19 starts this season, Williams has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-5
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
|7/15/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-6
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Steven Matz
|7/16/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|7/17/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-5
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Drew Smyly
|7/18/2023
|Cubs
|L 17-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jameson Taillon
|7/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/21/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Alex Wood
|7/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Logan Webb
|7/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Austin Gomber
|7/25/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|-
