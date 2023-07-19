The Chicago Cubs will look to Cody Bellinger for continued success at the plate when they square off against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Nationals have +145 odds to upset.

Nationals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -175 +145 - - - - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The previous 10 Nationals matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers. Washington's last four games have gone over the set point total, and the average over/under during that span was 9.2.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 86 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (39.5%) in those contests.

Washington is 21-23 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of its 93 opportunities.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 7-5-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-32 23-25 20-24 18-32 26-32 12-24

