Wednesday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (44-50) taking on the Washington Nationals (38-57) at 8:05 PM (on July 19). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Cubs, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Cubs will look to Kyle Hendricks (3-4) versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams (5-5).

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Nationals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 86 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (39.5%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 22 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (400 total runs).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.00) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule