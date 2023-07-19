On Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Indiana Fever (5-15) will be attempting to snap an eight-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Washington Mystics (11-8). It airs at 11:30 AM ET on NBCS-DC and Monumental.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Fever matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-DC and Monumental
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-2) 158 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-1.5) 157.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-2.5) 157.5 -145 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mystics (-1.5) 157.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mystics vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have compiled a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Fever have compiled a 12-7-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Washington has an ATS record of 7-7.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, Indiana has an ATS record of 11-3.
  • Mystics games have hit the over seven out of 18 times this season.
  • In the Fever's 19 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.