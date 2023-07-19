Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .256 with 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 61 of 93 games this season (65.6%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (25.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 26 games this season (28.0%), homering in 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has an RBI in 42 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 52 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.271
|AVG
|.240
|.367
|OBP
|.353
|.601
|SLG
|.532
|29
|XBH
|21
|16
|HR
|14
|42
|RBI
|35
|54/27
|K/BB
|58/29
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.98 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (4.98), 58th in WHIP (1.440), and 62nd in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers.
