Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Luis Garcia (batting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .263 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks.
- In 61.2% of his games this season (52 of 85), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (32.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 5.9% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this year (27 of 85), with two or more RBI nine times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.5% of his games this year (31 of 85), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.262
|AVG
|.263
|.291
|OBP
|.306
|.390
|SLG
|.347
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|23
|16/8
|K/BB
|27/12
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 101 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Hendricks (3-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.72, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
