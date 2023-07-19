Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cubs.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .243 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Ruiz is batting .529 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 57.1% of his games this season (44 of 77), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 77), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.8% of his games this year, Ruiz has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 31.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.9%).
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|41
|.237
|AVG
|.248
|.273
|OBP
|.320
|.341
|SLG
|.441
|10
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|9
|12
|RBI
|24
|18/4
|K/BB
|12/15
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (3-4) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
