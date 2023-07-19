The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cubs.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .243 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Ruiz is batting .529 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 57.1% of his games this season (44 of 77), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 77), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.8% of his games this year, Ruiz has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 31.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.9%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 41 .237 AVG .248 .273 OBP .320 .341 SLG .441 10 XBH 13 2 HR 9 12 RBI 24 18/4 K/BB 12/15 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings