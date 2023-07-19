Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 19 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .279 with 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.
- Meneses has gotten at least one hit in 70.5% of his games this year (62 of 88), with multiple hits 26 times (29.5%).
- He has gone deep in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 88), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has driven home a run in 33 games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 30 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.291
|AVG
|.267
|.330
|OBP
|.312
|.425
|SLG
|.364
|15
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|25
|39/11
|K/BB
|40/12
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 101 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Hendricks (3-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
