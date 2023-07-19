Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 19 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .260 with 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 88 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.

In 15.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has had at least one RBI in 29.5% of his games this season (26 of 88), with two or more RBI 15 times (17.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year (38 of 88), with two or more runs nine times (10.2%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .250 AVG .270 .330 OBP .342 .452 SLG .509 23 XBH 20 5 HR 9 18 RBI 27 37/15 K/BB 40/15 1 SB 4

