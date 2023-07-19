On Wednesday, Corey Dickerson (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .239.

Dickerson has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 40 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.

He has homered in two of 40 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Dickerson has driven home a run in 11 games this year (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least one run six times this year (15.0%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 22 .229 AVG .246 .240 OBP .297 .250 SLG .406 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 5 RBI 11 9/1 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings