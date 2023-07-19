C.J. Abrams -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 19 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 52 of 85 games this season (61.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.5%).

In 9.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34 of 85 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .270 AVG .232 .321 OBP .279 .419 SLG .406 14 XBH 15 4 HR 4 13 RBI 23 31/8 K/BB 40/5 10 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings