How to Watch the Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 176 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .493 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 349 extra-base hits.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.271).
- Atlanta has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (527 total runs).
- The Braves are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.
- Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in baseball.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.
- Atlanta has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.266).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Morton is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this game.
- Morton is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|L 10-4
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
|7/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 9-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Michael Kopech
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Lance Lynn
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 8-1
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Dylan Cease
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 16-13
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Davies
|7/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Ryne Nelson
|7/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Zac Gallen
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Freddy Peralta
|7/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|Adrian Houser
|7/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/25/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Brayan Bello
