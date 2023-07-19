Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Alex Call (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has nine doubles, six home runs and 29 walks while batting .212.
- In 40 of 72 games this year (55.6%) Call has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 19 games this season (26.4%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 of 72 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.242
|AVG
|.183
|.307
|OBP
|.294
|.355
|SLG
|.282
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|27/12
|K/BB
|25/17
|4
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Cubs surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (3-4) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
