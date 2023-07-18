Orlando Arcia, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, July 18 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .290.

Arcia has gotten a hit in 46 of 71 games this year (64.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (31.0%).

In 9.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has an RBI in 21 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them.

He has scored in 26 games this year (36.6%), including nine multi-run games (12.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .304 AVG .275 .365 OBP .320 .444 SLG .392 11 XBH 8 4 HR 3 18 RBI 11 30/12 K/BB 23/8 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings