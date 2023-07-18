Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Washington Nationals matchup at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 24 walks and 50 RBI (109 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .295/.343/.484 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 16 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (86 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a .263/.340/.486 slash line so far this season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 17 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Reds Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Taillon Stats

Jameson Taillon (3-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Taillon has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jul. 7 8.0 1 0 0 4 2 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 5.0 7 6 5 6 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 27 5.0 7 5 5 8 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 5.1 8 4 4 1 2 vs. Pirates Jun. 13 6.0 6 3 3 4 2

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has recorded 97 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.321/.375 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 1-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI (71 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .305/.360/.524 so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

