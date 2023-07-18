The Chicago Cubs (43-50) and the Washington Nationals (38-56) will clash on Tuesday, July 18 at Wrigley Field, with Jameson Taillon getting the ball for the Cubs and Patrick Corbin taking the mound for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Nationals have +140 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Nationals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (3-6, 6.15 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (6-10, 4.97 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 24 out of the 44 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 4-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 1-2 record over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Nationals have won in 34, or 40%, of the 85 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Nationals have won 22 of 49 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

