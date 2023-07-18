The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams take the field against Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 83 home runs as a team.

Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with 397 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.86 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.486 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (6-10) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, July 9, when he threw seven innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Corbin has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 19 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Rangers W 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/15/2023 Cardinals W 7-5 Away Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 7/15/2023 Cardinals L 9-6 Away Jake Irvin Steven Matz 7/16/2023 Cardinals L 8-4 Away Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 7/17/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Away MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 7/18/2023 Cubs - Away Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 7/19/2023 Cubs - Away Trevor Williams Kyle Hendricks 7/21/2023 Giants - Home Jake Irvin Alex Wood 7/22/2023 Giants - Home Josiah Gray Logan Webb 7/23/2023 Giants - Home MacKenzie Gore Anthony DeSclafani 7/24/2023 Rockies - Home Patrick Corbin Austin Gomber

