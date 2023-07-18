Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Keibert Ruiz -- 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .239 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
- Ruiz will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Ruiz has recorded a hit in 43 of 76 games this year (56.6%), including 20 multi-hit games (26.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 34.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.237
|AVG
|.241
|.273
|OBP
|.310
|.341
|SLG
|.437
|10
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|9
|12
|RBI
|24
|18/4
|K/BB
|11/14
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (3-6 with a 6.15 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday, July 7 against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.15, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
