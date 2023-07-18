Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .647 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Cubs.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Washington with 86 hits, batting .263 this season with 43 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (56 of 87), with multiple hits 22 times (25.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 29.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .250 AVG .277 .330 OBP .350 .452 SLG .522 23 XBH 20 5 HR 9 18 RBI 27 37/15 K/BB 38/15 1 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings