Dominic Smith -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while hitting .258.

Smith has gotten a hit in 58 of 89 games this season (65.2%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (27.0%).

He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 89), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has had at least one RBI in 20.2% of his games this season (18 of 89), with two or more RBI five times (5.6%).

In 32 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .247 AVG .269 .305 OBP .351 .296 SLG .389 4 XBH 13 2 HR 3 7 RBI 16 31/10 K/BB 26/19 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings