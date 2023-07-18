On Tuesday, C.J. Abrams (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 17 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .254.

Abrams is batting .455 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 52 of 84 games this year (61.9%) Abrams has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (9.5%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Abrams has driven home a run in 23 games this year (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 34 games this season (40.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .270 AVG .238 .321 OBP .281 .419 SLG .417 14 XBH 15 4 HR 4 13 RBI 23 31/8 K/BB 38/4 10 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings