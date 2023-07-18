On Tuesday, Alex Call (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has eight doubles, six home runs and 29 walks while hitting .211.

Call has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.8% of his games this year, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this year (33.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .242 AVG .181 .307 OBP .295 .355 SLG .276 8 XBH 6 3 HR 3 17 RBI 10 27/12 K/BB 25/17 4 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings