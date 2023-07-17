Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Stone Garrett (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett has eight doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .253.
- In 28 of 58 games this season (48.3%) Garrett has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Garrett has an RBI in 12 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 58 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.183
|AVG
|.325
|.253
|OBP
|.382
|.280
|SLG
|.550
|4
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|16
|27/6
|K/BB
|31/8
|0
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the New York Yankees, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 54th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 54th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.