How to Watch the Nationals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 17
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will see MacKenzie Gore on the hill for the Washington Nationals on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 81 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.
- The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- Washington has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 390 (4.2 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.86 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.489 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send Gore (4-7) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, July 6, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Gore has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Andrew Heaney
|7/9/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Dane Dunning
|7/15/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-5
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
|7/15/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-6
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Steven Matz
|7/16/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|7/17/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Drew Smyly
|7/18/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jameson Taillon
|7/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/21/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|-
|7/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|-
|7/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
