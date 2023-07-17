Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take the field on Monday at Wrigley Field against Drew Smyly, who will start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The favored Cubs have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +125. The total for the game is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -150 +125 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The last 10 Nationals games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Read More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 33, or 39.3%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington is 27-35 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 43 of its 91 games with a total this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 7-5-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-32 22-24 20-24 17-31 26-31 11-24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.