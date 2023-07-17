Monday's game between the Chicago Cubs (43-49) and the Washington Nationals (37-56) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on July 17.

The probable pitchers are Drew Smyly (7-6) for the Cubs and MacKenzie Gore (4-7) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Nationals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have come away with 33 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a win-loss record of 30-43 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Washington is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (390 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.86 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule