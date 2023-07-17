Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Monday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Jesus Luzardo toeing the rubber for the Marlins, and Miles Mikolas getting the nod for the Cardinals.

Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every contest on the docket for July 17.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Dodgers at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (2-0) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez (0-0) for the game between the clubs Monday.

LAD: Sheehan BAL: Rodriguez 4 (20.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 4.35 ERA - 7.0 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAD Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Guardians at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Xzavion Curry (3-0) to the hill as they play the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Quinn Priester (0-0) for the game between the teams on Monday.

CLE: Curry PIT: Priester 23 (47.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.04 ERA - 6.1 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Pirates

CLE Odds to Win: -125

-125 PIT Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Giants at Reds Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (8-7) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will give the start to Brandon Williamson (1-2) for the game between the teams Monday.

SF: Webb CIN: Williamson 19 (126 IP) Games/IP 10 (46.2 IP) 3.36 ERA 5.01 9.1 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Giants at Reds

SF Odds to Win: -150

-150 CIN Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9.5 runs

Marlins at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Luzardo (8-5) to the bump as they take on the Cardinals, who will give the start to Mikolas (5-5) when the clubs play Monday.

MIA: Luzardo STL: Mikolas 19 (109.1 IP) Games/IP 20 (115.2 IP) 3.29 ERA 4.12 10.6 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Cardinals

MIA Odds to Win: -115

-115 STL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Rays at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Shane McClanahan (11-1) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will counter with Dane Dunning (8-2) for the game between the teams on Monday.

TB: McClanahan TEX: Dunning 17 (96 IP) Games/IP 20 (92 IP) 2.53 ERA 2.93 9.5 K/9 5.8

Vegas Odds for Rays at Rangers

TB Odds to Win: -125

-125 TEX Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Nationals at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (4-7) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Drew Smyly (7-6) when the teams face off on Monday.

WSH: Gore CHC: Smyly 18 (89.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (94 IP) 4.42 ERA 4.50 10.8 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -140

-140 WSH Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Tigers at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Matt Manning (3-1) to the bump as they take on the Royals, who will counter with Jordan Lyles (1-11) when the clubs meet Monday.

DET: Manning KC: Lyles 5 (29 IP) Games/IP 17 (96.2 IP) 3.72 ERA 6.33 6.2 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Royals

DET Odds to Win: -135

-135 KC Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9.5 runs

Yankees at Angels Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (1-4) to the bump as they take on the Angels, who will counter with Griffin Canning (6-4) when the clubs meet on Monday.

NYY: Severino LAA: Canning 9 (42.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (74 IP) 7.38 ERA 4.62 7.8 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -135

-135 NYY Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Twins at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-3) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will look to Logan Gilbert (7-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.

MIN: Gray SEA: Gilbert 18 (99.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (108.1 IP) 2.80 ERA 3.66 9.1 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Twins at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -140

-140 MIN Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

Red Sox at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will face the Athletics, who will look to Paul Blackburn (1-1) for the game between the teams on Monday.

BOS: TBD OAK: Blackburn - Games/IP 8 (37 IP) - ERA 4.86 - K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Athletics

BOS Odds to Win: -160

-160 OAK Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

