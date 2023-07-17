The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while batting .262.

In 65.9% of his games this year (58 of 88), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 5.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has an RBI in 17 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .247 AVG .276 .305 OBP .359 .296 SLG .399 4 XBH 13 2 HR 3 7 RBI 15 31/10 K/BB 24/19 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings