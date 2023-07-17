C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 130 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double and a triple) against the Cardinals.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 17 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .254.
- Abrams enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .500 with one homer.
- Abrams has had a hit in 51 of 83 games this year (61.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (24.1%).
- In 9.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.7% of his games this season, Abrams has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 39.8% of his games this season (33 of 83), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.270
|AVG
|.238
|.321
|OBP
|.277
|.419
|SLG
|.422
|14
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|23
|31/8
|K/BB
|37/4
|10
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the New York Yankees, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.50), 54th in WHIP (1.351), and 50th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
