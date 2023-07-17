The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 130 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double and a triple) against the Cardinals.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 17 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .254.

Abrams enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .500 with one homer.

Abrams has had a hit in 51 of 83 games this year (61.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (24.1%).

In 9.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.7% of his games this season, Abrams has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 39.8% of his games this season (33 of 83), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .270 AVG .238 .321 OBP .277 .419 SLG .422 14 XBH 15 4 HR 4 13 RBI 23 31/8 K/BB 37/4 10 SB 6

Cubs Pitching Rankings