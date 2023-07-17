The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call and his .485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .211 with eight doubles, six home runs and 29 walks.

In 54.3% of his 70 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.6% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.1% of his games this season, Call has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year (24 of 70), with two or more runs six times (8.6%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .242 AVG .179 .307 OBP .297 .355 SLG .276 8 XBH 6 3 HR 3 17 RBI 10 27/12 K/BB 24/17 4 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings