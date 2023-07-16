The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while hitting .261.

Smith has recorded a hit in 57 of 87 games this season (65.5%), including 24 multi-hit games (27.6%).

He has homered in five games this year (5.7%), homering in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has had an RBI in 16 games this season (18.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.6%).

He has scored in 32 games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .247 AVG .275 .305 OBP .356 .296 SLG .394 4 XBH 12 2 HR 3 7 RBI 13 31/10 K/BB 23/18 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings