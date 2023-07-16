Corey Dickerson -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 107 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on July 16 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is hitting .243 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 57.9% of his games this season (22 of 38), Dickerson has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.2%) he recorded at least two.

In 38 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 26.3% of his games this year, Dickerson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once six times this season (15.8%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .229 AVG .254 .240 OBP .299 .250 SLG .429 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 5 RBI 9 9/1 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings