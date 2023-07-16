On Sunday, C.J. Abrams (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Abrams is batting .476 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Abrams has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has homered in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has an RBI in 23 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .270 AVG .231 .321 OBP .272 .419 SLG .399 14 XBH 13 4 HR 4 13 RBI 23 31/8 K/BB 37/4 10 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings