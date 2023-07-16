Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Alex Call (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .214 with eight doubles, six home runs and 29 walks.
- Call has gotten at least one hit in 55.1% of his games this year (38 of 69), with more than one hit 12 times (17.4%).
- He has homered in six games this year (8.7%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Call has driven home a run in 19 games this season (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 34.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.242
|AVG
|.185
|.307
|OBP
|.305
|.355
|SLG
|.286
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|27/12
|K/BB
|22/17
|4
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.52 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Flaherty (6-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season.
- In his last outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Miami Marlins, the righty went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.27), 64th in WHIP (1.565), and 35th in K/9 (8.6).
