On Sunday, Alex Call (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .214 with eight doubles, six home runs and 29 walks.

Call has gotten at least one hit in 55.1% of his games this year (38 of 69), with more than one hit 12 times (17.4%).

He has homered in six games this year (8.7%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Call has driven home a run in 19 games this season (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 34.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .242 AVG .185 .307 OBP .305 .355 SLG .286 8 XBH 6 3 HR 3 17 RBI 10 27/12 K/BB 22/17 4 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings