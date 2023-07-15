Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals will look to knock off Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 78 home runs as a team.

Washington is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 380 runs (just 4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.0 times per game on average.

Washington averages just 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.77 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.474 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jake Irvin (2-5) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday, July 8 in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Irvin will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers L 7-2 Home Trevor Williams Cody Bradford 7/8/2023 Rangers W 8-3 Home Jake Irvin Andrew Heaney 7/9/2023 Rangers W 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/15/2023 Cardinals W 7-5 Away Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 7/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Jake Irvin Steven Matz 7/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 7/17/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/18/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/19/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/21/2023 Giants - Home Jake Irvin -

