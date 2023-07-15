Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Matt Olson and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (97 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the White Sox.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is hitting .254 with 17 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 54 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is fifth in slugging.
- Olson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with two homers.
- In 65.6% of his 90 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 28.9% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has driven home a run in 41 games this season (45.6%), including more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored in 51 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.267
|AVG
|.240
|.363
|OBP
|.353
|.614
|SLG
|.532
|28
|XBH
|21
|16
|HR
|14
|41
|RBI
|35
|50/25
|K/BB
|58/29
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 6.03 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 36-year-old's 6.03 ERA ranks 60th, 1.417 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
