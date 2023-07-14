Ronald Acuna Jr. returns to action for the Atlanta Braves against Michael Kopech and the Chicago White SoxJuly 14 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Rays) he went 0-for-4.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: BSSE

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -238)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.408), slugging percentage (.582) and total hits (119) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

In 70 of 89 games this season (78.7%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (41.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has driven home a run in 36 games this year (40.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 55 games this season (61.8%), including multiple runs in 20 games.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .322 AVG .341 .411 OBP .406 .552 SLG .611 23 XBH 24 8 HR 13 25 RBI 30 28/26 K/BB 21/18 20 SB 21

