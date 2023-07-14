Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Cardinals on July 14, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nolan Arenado, Lane Thomas and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals matchup at Busch Stadium on Friday, starting at 8:15 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 49 RBI (107 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He has a .302/.347/.497 slash line so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 84 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .261/.337/.478 on the year.
- Candelario heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Miles Mikolas Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Mikolas Stats
- The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (5-5) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
- The 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.23), 47th in WHIP (1.305), and 58th in K/9 (6.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Mikolas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 8
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|6.1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 28
|5.2
|7
|5
|5
|4
|3
|at Nationals
|Jun. 21
|7.0
|8
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 16
|6.0
|8
|6
|6
|1
|1
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 26 walks and 62 RBI (94 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .283/.332/.518 so far this year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 5
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 97 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .284/.369/.475 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 7
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
